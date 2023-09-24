The mother of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, has said that her late son promised to give her five million naira for her business on the day he died.

She made this disclosure during an interview with TVC News, where she recalled how the rapper moved her from Ikorodu to a new apartment in Lagos.

Mrs Oladimeji said that he rented a well furnished apartment that comes with three shops for her and also got her a generator for her business.

She said she was expecting N5 million from her son for her business on the day he died.

In her words; “I usually didn’t tell people I was Mohbad’s mother, because he was scared I might get kidnapped. I have spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, and he visited me three times before his demise. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu (in Lagos). He said he wanted to be visiting me from time to time.

“He recently rented a space consisting of three shops for me, but I am yet to move there. He gave me money that I used to buy two big freezers and a big generator. The day he died, he promised to send me N5m, so I could buy goods for the shop.”