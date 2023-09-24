Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has slammed those shouting and demanding justice for late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, for almost dragging her into depression.

Theinfong recalls that the screen goddess recently went viral after her s3x tape was leaked, which she claimed happened years ago.

The video, which trended on social media, showed the faces of the actress and her partner on a bed, and it generated backslash and criticism online.

However, reacting to the amount of love people have showed singer Mohbad received after his death, the trending hashtag #justiceformohbad on all social media platforms and the nationwide protests, demanding justice for the deceased singer, Moyo Lawal, in a post via her Instagram page described the act as one-sided justice.

She wrote, “One Sided Justice: The same people who almost dragged me into depression when my nude video got leaked are the same people shouting “Justice” for Mohbad, God is watching.”