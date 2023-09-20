A Nigerian man who identified himself as a chairman in Ikorodu has described what occurred at midnight on September 12 in Ikorodu, hours after Mohbad’s death.

He claimed that the late singer’s father planned to bury him at midnight on the same day he died, but he refused.

The statement made in the native language when translated says, “I didn’t allow them to bury him. They wanted to bring him at midnight.”

“He called me, but I initially refused and told him he can’t be buried at midnight, not here.”

The statement made by the said man attracted the attention of individuals who stormed the comment page to air their views.

