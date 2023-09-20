Veteran music producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has given an update on the money being raised for the late promising singer, Mohbad’s 5-month-old son.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter now known as X, Samklef revealed that he has raised over N32 million for the deceased son.

“So far we have raised! N32,744,900 so far for Mohbad’s son. There is the Deputy Governor of Lagos State paying last respect,” he tweeted.

Following his announcement, netizens have said that the money should be put in a trust fund to avoid mismanagement.

See reactions below:

Uchbee wrote, “They should set-up a trust fund o. Make person no use this money

Fabking McCoy wrote, “The money should be put in a trust fund when the boy reaches a certain age. He should go get it, cos the grand dad is not competent, and the mother of the son too.

Cutie Oladunni wrote, “I advise his wife to travel out of Nigeria with that baby and seek asylum. Evidence plenty. Make Dem no go kill her

Kelatino wrote, “Make she just relocate with the son after everything

Cook That Can’t Dance wrote, “Male Dem monitor the money, the girl fit marry another man. Make that one collect the money through Love