Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the leaked about s3x tape of actress, Moyo Lawal.

The internet was rocked with the bedroom tape of Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal on Sunday with an alleged ex-boyfriend. The video was reportedly leaked by the ex-boyfriend of the actress.

Reacting to the video leaked, Moyo Lawal revealed that the video had been made long ago by the man she was dating and engaged to be married to at the time.

However, the video had been released without her consent online and she intends to take legal action.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has dismissed the explanations of Moyo Lawal as she claims she lied about the relationship she has with the man.

According to Kemi, the man in the tape is not the boyfriend of Moyo Lawal as she claimed but a random guy. The investigative journalist further said that Moyo Lawal paid the man on the tape to have s3x with her and record it.

