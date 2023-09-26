Korede has finally opened up about his experience with DonJazzy’s record label, following the pressure to do so.

Korede Bello expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his former record label boss, Don Jazzy, in a recent post on his X account.

Korede Bello has always admired and praised him for being a ‘ real one’ since they met in Mavins and outside of Mavins.

He said in part:

“And yes! Don J is a real one. Nobody’s perfect, but if there were only five people in the world who are close to perfection, then he is two of them. A truly special human being on many levels. I’m grateful for you boss, now and always. Take your flowers.”

@WadzaniApagu reacted: “Nothing will shake my love for D Don.”

@Realtonyblack1 reacted: “Loyalty is everything to me and you will surely get that banger again.”

@Kolskicoolzee said: “I love Don Jazzy, never heard anyone have anyone say anything bad about him. Had the pleasure of meeting him one time, he was really nice.”

@Osun said: “Nah Man you be.”

@vstarma1 commented: “That man always create another man.”

@Elliotcute reacted: “He don try and loyalty is everything.”

@nigerianpollz commented: “Good to know you feel this way about your record label boss. The issues with music industry in this country is too much.”

