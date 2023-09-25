Tunde Ednut, a former Nigerian singer turned blogger, has created a stir online with his revelation about the jaw-dropping similarity between the late singer Mohbad and the late American rapper Tupac.

Tunde Ednut noted on his Instagram page that Tupac died in 1996, the same year Mohbad was born. They were born in the same month, June, and died in the same month, September.

He made a mistake when he claimed Tupac died at the age of 27, which is the same age, Mohbad died.

Describing the coincidence as wonderful, he wrote,

“Tupac died in 1996

Mohbad was born in 1996

Tupac was born in June

Mohbad was born in June

Tupac died in September

Mohbad died in September

Tupac died at the age of 37 while Mohbad also died at the age of 27.

What a wonderful coincidence”.

Noting the error, many took to his comment section to tackle him.

One It’s Morgan wrote, “2pac died at 25

One I Am Neemah wrote, “Conspiracy theorists and clout chasers everywhere

One I Am Neemah wrote, “Another 2pac?? Abeg na who Mohbad hand over to

One Ak Ayo wrote, “This might be a coincidence but abeg it’s not wonderful

One Koolola wrote, “Was looking forward to this type of crap! Tupac died at 25 and why all these comparisons or coincidence? These people died painfully, let’s stop already!!

One Kor In Effect wrote, “Tupac died at the age of 25. Y’all doing too much. He must not align with Tupac to be great. To us, he is bigger than Tupac. Let’s just leave it at that

One Chyddo wrote, “His loss of life should not be attributed to destiny. Bro life was cut short, let’s stop the comparison already, we will soon make this whole matter look like a joke. It’s slowly dying down. Mohbad deserves true justice

One Tigana Cityrock wrote, “With due respect sir that record is not complete, you need to add on September parties killed Tupac and on September cartels killed Mohbad”.