While news and debates about Mohbad’s untimely death continue, some Nigerians have donated more than 15 million naira to help his wife and five-month-old son.

Samklef, a media figure and artist, broke the news. He had previously defended Naira Marley in the wake of the charges that surfaced following Mohbad’s tragic death, but he received criticism from fans for allegedly pursuing clout.

Samklef provided an update on his official Instagram page on Monday, however, and shared a screenshot from Whatsapp displaying the amount of money Nigerians had raised for Mohbad’s son thus far.

He wrote, “Here is the total money raise as at this morning for mohbad son. N15,567,300

God bless you all for all you do and for fighting for imole he was an Angel among us. #justiceformohbad”

