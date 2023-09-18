Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has received a heavy backlash after revealing the last message he received from late singer Mohbad.

The late singer unfortunately lost his life in a controversial circumstance on Tuesday September 12 2023, at the age of 27.

While mourning Mohbad, Rema, the “Calm Down” crooner expressed utmost displeasure following the tragic Mohbad as he claims that no one deserve to die like that and that was just the beginning.

Rema’s post however draws criticism on social media as he revealed how he ignored Mohbad’s message on his Instagram page in 2020 where the late singer stated how much he really likes his song “Peace Of Mind.”

He said he didn’t see the message until the death of Mohbad and he added that it is now too late to reply to him.

Rema wrote; “No one deserves to go like this I’m hurt I never saw your DM You wrote ‘Peace of mind’ was your favorite song Now it’s too late to write vou back. God’s Angels be with you, Rest well King.”

See some reactions below;

__funkygold reacted: Must you even include I never saw your dm? Write your tribute in peace ✌️ Una to dey form classism abeg.

_lov_issabella: So now that he’s dead you want to reply his text??? How did you know he messaged you if u never saw the text ,all of unah nah hypocrites you ignored his message con Dey talk rubbish now ,celebrate people when they are alive not when they are dead.

endylight1: If you wanna write a tribute please do and leave stories for another day. You didn’t see his Dm but you Selena Gomez own.

chy0msss: “I never saw your DM “ Is that really necessary? So you can’t write your tribute without including that part ? Mtchewwww, Abeg shift one side.

endylight1: You did not see his Dm but you saw Selena Gomez own. Let’s learn to support our own 😮.

humble__mercy___: Hin message suppose dey top now since hin even dey verified. But God knows best❤️ who am I to judge ?