Renowned Nollywood actor and director Kunle Afolayan has revealed why he thinks late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has fulfilled his purpose on earth.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share a video, he noted how the past few days have been emotional for many in regards to young singer’s death. However, he believes that the singer has fulfilled his purpose on earth because everyone comes to the world to fulfill a purpose, and not until the purpose is done, he or she can’t depart the world.

While he wants culprits behind his death to be brought to justice, he believes just like late American citizen, George Floyd, Mohbad came on earth to serve a purpose, which was to start a movement and liberate many. He noted how his death has become an eye-opener to many on the troubles in the music industry, especially with record labels.

In his words:

“The last few days have been emotional for some people, including myself in regards to Mohbad’s death. But for me, I have a different take on this, and I know that quite a whole lot of people, might not agree with me, but I will still say it. For me, we all came into this world to fulfill a certain purpose, and not until that is done, and when that has been completed, we depart this world. Some people are born to live long, and some people are born to just fulfill and exist. Every time, I remember what just happened to him, and all the whole thing has turned out, reminds me of Floyd. Because of his death, a movement started, Black Lives Matter came into existence. I look at what has happened in Mohbad’s death and before now, a lot of people like myself listened to his song but didn’t know about him till he died. I think he came to liberate, to start a movement, and to open people’s eyes to things and areas where we never pay attention. Am not saying justice shouldn’t be served or the culprit shouldn’t be found, and people shouldn’t be put to the book, will leave that to the authority and system to do. I just want to say look, I think he has fulfilled the essence of why he came into this world. My condolence is to his wife, child, parents, and his relative’.”

Watch video below: