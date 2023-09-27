Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is considering slamming a lawsuit on the club for mocking him in a video posted on its official TikTok account.

In separate footages uploaded on Tuesday, Napoli made derogatory remarks about the player by addresing him as a ‘coconut’ for missing a penalty during their 0-0 draw with Bologna in Serie A last weekend.

Although it was rare miss from the Nigeria international, who has scored three goals already in his first five matches this season, that proved to be the game’s defining moment.

The Serie A club later pulled down the video after facing backlash on social media platforms. But Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda hinted that the Super Eagles star is considering legal action against his club.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda said.

