Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s girlfriend, Ceewhy has cried out following the news of his death.

Recall that the music star died on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at the age of 27.

Confirming the sad news, his family wrote via his official Instagram page;

”It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Following the news of his death, Mohbad’s girlfriend, Ceewhy took to her Instagram story to mourn him.

The grieving girlfriend wondered how she is going to take care of their 5 months old baby now the musician is dead.

She wrote;

“Liam is just five months

today..where do I start

from???

Somebody should help me i can’t do

this alone

Our love story was a different one,we

fought really hard to be here

aaaaaaah I don’t wish this type of pain

on anyone”

