Popular Yoruba actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle has shared a lovely video of himself and his wife enjoying themselves at a recreational center.

The actor disclosed that this is where all the money he has is going to and he never regretted it.

Sunkanmi also said that it does not concern anybody whether she chops her money or not it’s nobody’s business.

The actor who continues to shower praises on his wife as they both step out together is fond of showing unconditional love to his wife every time.

His Post Read; 𝐍𝐚 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐘 𝐝𝐞𝐲 𝐠𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 🤣🤣

𝐍𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐭 🤪 𝐄 𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 🤫🤐 🤣

𝐈𝐲𝐚 𝐲𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 🤣🤣

𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐨 𝐥𝐨 𝐣𝐨𝐨𝐫 🙄 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐝𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐲 𝐲𝐢𝐧 @glitzadore 🥰😍🙌😘👸🏻

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Anike_sinature: Let we single breath na 🙄 don’t suffocate us 😂😂 in between ur wife is so beautiful 😍😍😍😍

Femilacoste8: @sunkanmi_omobolanle agbalagba oye wey sabi better thing.

Officialyetundebakare: Transformer to tana 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️

Juliusrebeccaolamide: It’s the life wire daddy yin for me😂😂😂

Maziadebayo: Na she go take care of you for old age abeg spend more, e no go finish ❤️❤️❤️