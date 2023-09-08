The scheduled music performance in Ethiopia by legendary Nigerian musician Divine “Rema” Ikubor has reportedly been postponed for religious reasons.

September 9, 2023 was slated for the ‘Calm Down’ singer to perform for fans in Ethiopia at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Abeba, but rumor has it that the hotel’s administration canceled the concert due to concerns about the singer’s necklace from a religious perspective.

The 23-year-old was wearing a chain with inverted crosses and an image of a church on fire. Rema was allegedly accused of practicing devil worship, which was against the law in the East African nation, according to local media.

The singer’s concert was canceled after the hotel learned that the image on his neck chain had upset the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo church and the country’s citizens.

Additionally, an Ethiopian woman with knowledge of the situation revealed to Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze during an Instagram live session that a press release was sent to that effect because Rema’s necklace raised suspicions that he was a worshipper of the devil.

In her words: “They made a statement, like a press release in Ethiopia about Rema. Yes, you can imagine, it’s a very big deal. They’re basically saying he is worshipping the devil because of what he has on his neck. And to be honest, I never thought of it myself. And there’s more to it; to be honest.”

Watch her speak below: