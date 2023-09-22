Popular Nigerian skitmaker and content creator, Abisi Emmanuel, better known professionally as Nasty Blaq, has got himself a brand new Range Rover Velar worth millions of naira for his birthday.

The content creator, who will turn a new age on Saturday September 23, took to his verified Instagram page to reveal that his birthday gift came earlier than expected.

He shared photos of himself posing with his new ride and with a bottle of champagne to celebrate his latest luxury acquisition.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, but the gift came earlier… bigger news on my birthday (23rd September). Congrats to me,” he captioned the photos.

Fans, followers and well-wishers of the comedian have flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages, with many recalling that he recently bought himself a Mercedes Benz GLE53.

See his post below: