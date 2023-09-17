Popular businessman and music executive, Soso Soberekon has reportedly given the sum of 2 million naira to Liam, the son of late Mohbad, who tragically died on controversial circumstance on Tuesday September 12.

This good gesture from the CEO of D’general bitters is coming days after the family of Mohbad received donations from Davido and another celebrity.

Concerned individuals have taken to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See some reactions below:

yungkumzee: “Make him papa no go follow the small boy dey drag the 2 million o , the old man go soon set ring light dey talk how na small money enter him hand inside the two million .. shameless old man , Agbaya Oshi.”

mandy__chuks: “I pray this boy grows and shine more than his father…may his name speak for him (Light).”

gylliananthonette: “Make them give all the money and everything to the son …he no easy to train person with great destiny.”

zainab.ayoo: “At this point! I think these people should not announce that they are giving his family money tbh! From what we’ve been seeing so far that family isn’t to be trusted.”

shofu01: “Watch how the people that will not send 1k will still come and bash who give 2m. You can’t please people men.”

mc_shortman91: “Make una carry money go one side we need justice I fit run the 2million justice first.”

See post below: