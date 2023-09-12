Popular reality TV star Tacha, has hit back at a troll who attempted to undermine her by stating she is the “worst thing” to come out of Rivers State.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate slammed the troll who labelled her the worst thing to come out of Rivers state.

The controversy began when an unknown individual, who goes by the username “X,” took to social media to belittle Tacha.

The troll wrote;

“Tacha is the worst thing that came out from Rivers State.”

Tacha, who noticed the derogatory comment, wasted no time in giving the troll a piece of her mind.

Tacha wrote;

“…wait! Look at this waste of a man that’s still entering ‘Mile 3’ along the bus and shouting ‘my leader, my leader’ up and down!! I’ve done more for Rivers State than you ever will in your life! Try and get a life!! You’re pushing 40; I’m in my 20s; you will never stop cryinggggg, and I’m here for it.”

