Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Tacha Akide has been slammed by Netizens over her reaction to actress, Moyo Lawal’s leaked tape.

Theinfong reported on Friday that the actress Moyo Lawal went viral on social media after her private tape hit the internet.

In videos that made rounds on Twitter, the controversial screen goddess was seen in an intimate moment with her lover. Moyo Lawal was seen in her ‘birthday suit’ while enjoying some fun time with her lover, who was recording the whole thing.

The video has generated mixed reactions as many slammed her for being too trusting to allow a man to record a tape of her, despite the series of leaked tapes among celebrities.

Reacting to the matter, the reality star took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share a video of her promoting her underwear brand.

Tacha stated that she could never relate to the s3x tape scandal, implying that she could never make a private tape of herself.

“Sex Tape?? I can’t relate”.

Reacting…

Blackk Maggie wrote, “Can’t relate as per you’ve not done one before or it’s yet to get leaked? Na all of us be ashawo

Van Chizzy wrote, “Tacha be calming down. Your past was worse o and anything can change in the future too. No be curse, be calming down nne

Cherish Ebosereme wrote, “You were once like her o. Don’t come for me o

Sweezy wrote, “Your own dey where e dey lock up nobody holy

Omotola Aji wrote, “Same jor, minor difference