Famous reality star, Natacha Akide, a.k.a. Tacha has expressed her happiness with a fan over the way he disparaged Seyi Awolowo.

Due to the way he insulted Seyi, who was sent out of the Big Brother Naija All Stars home on Sunday, she tried to offer the fan some money.

Recall that after their previously close friendship in 2019 turned sour, Tacha and the star started tossing shade at one another.

In a video posted to Twitter, a young supporter of the former slayqueen reaffirmed a claim she made in the past, claiming that Seyi would not have been able to do what she did at the age of 23, even with his participation in the reality program.

The X user who shared the video wrote: “This can’t be all for Tacha, grandson isonu must have offended this guy before to deserve this roasting. Yoruba language just hits differently when it comes to insults. WTF.”

Tacha responded on her Twitter page, requesting that anyone with connections to the fan tell her his account number right away.

See the post below;