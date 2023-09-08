Reality TV star and radio host, Tacha Akide drags her colleague Seyi Awolowo through the mud after he took a swipe at her in a recent interview.

It would be recalled that the recently evicted Big Brother Naija star had thrown a shade at Tacha during an interview in a disparaging remark that described her as irrelevant to the BBNaija show.

Tacha while reacting to his comments says that not even his Awolowo name nor his rerun on the popular reality TV show has elevated him to her level.

She said that Seyi had been given a second chance on the show to make something of himself, but chose to rubbish it.

Tacha wrote;



And nothing HAS CHANGED!!! Even with your Awolowo name AND A RERUN Of the show you no still reach!!! Dragging you NOT ON A PODCAST But ON MY OWN SHOW!!! Snaiyee YOU CANT RELATE!!! pic.twitter.com/IhNzQdP1IU — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 7, 2023

Running around the excuse of “OLD

SCHOOL!!!” you’re a sorry excuse of a man!! Grooming sons to run trains on peoples daughters and you think you’re mentally OKAY?! you’re running maad na to naked remain!! and I GO Treat your f*ck Up on @bigfridayshow TOMORROW!! E go sure for you. — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 7, 2023