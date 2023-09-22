Singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems has finally spoken out in response to rumors that she is pregnant.

The pregnancy rumors started after she was seen in a video that went viral on social media a few days ago covering what appeared to be an early-stage baby bulge in the UK.

At the Burberry Summer 2024 Show in London, Tems made an appearance while donning a fur cloak to cover up her stomach.

Fans thought that the celebrated singer was concealing her pregnancy on purpose. However, when the video spread, rumors surfaced that the rap star Future was to blame for the purported pregnancy.

After remaining silent for several days, Tems lashed out at her admirers on Friday, September 22 on Twitter for spreading the rumor about her.

The singer did not specifically mention her pregnancy, but she tweeted a photo of herself looking serious and captioned it, “In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!”

See her post: