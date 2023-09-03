Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has addressed the high divorce rate in marriage.

The actor posted on his Instagram page to encourage singles not to be deterred by couples getting divorced by describing marriage as a wonderful thing.

He added that while there is no set, established formula for having a long-lasting marriage, a few recommendations can help you have one.

According to Yul, you can marry someone you dated for 10 years and the marriage wouldn’t last and you can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage.

He pointed out that most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media.

“Marriage is a beautiful thing.

Don’t let anybody discourage you. If your dream is to get married, go ahead & achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage but there’s no laid-down proven formula to it. You can marry someone you dated for 10yrs & the marriage won’t last.

You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage.

And most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed in social media.

Only the couple actually know exactly what went wrong.

Marriage is also not a do-or-die affair. Try your best to make it work, if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world.

Wish yourselves well and move on.

Some journeys last forever.

While some journeys have to end for others to begin.

Love & Peace always”.