Nollywood actress and comedian, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul has celebrated her colleague, Basketmouth on his birthday today, September 14.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the celebrant.

In her caption, Chigul showered praises on th birthday guy, Basketmouth.

While expressing her love for the actor, the media personality prayed for long life and prosperity upon him.

She wrote;

“The only 1

Ézè gbooroogbooroo of

the world

@basketmouth

Love you bro

Thank you..

Live long and prosper

well”.

See her post below;

