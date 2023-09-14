Nollywood actress and comedian, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul has celebrated her colleague, Basketmouth on his birthday today, September 14.
The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the celebrant.
In her caption, Chigul showered praises on th birthday guy, Basketmouth.
While expressing her love for the actor, the media personality prayed for long life and prosperity upon him.
She wrote;
“The only 1
Ézè gbooroogbooroo of
the world
@basketmouth
Love you bro
Thank you..
Live long and prosper
well”.
See her post below;
