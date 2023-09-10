Uche Maduagwu, a Nollywood actor, has called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend one of its own, Moyo Lawal, due to a leaked tape.

TheinfoNG reported on Friday that Moyo Lawal trended on social media after her private tape went viral.

The beloved actress was seen in an intimate moment with her lover in videos that circulated on Twitter. Moyo Lawal was seen wearing a ‘birthday suit’ while having fun with her lover, who was recording their antics.

The video caused a stir online as many slammed her for being gullible to allow a man to record a tape of her, despite the series of leaked tapes among celebrities.

Surprisingly, the movie star was unbothered by the tape as she took to her IG to share a photo of her from a movie set. In her hashtag, Moyo stated that she is a chameleon actor.

Weighing into it, Uche Maduagwu questioned what moral lesson the actress was sharing with her young fans.

Describing the video as embarrassing, he called on the AGN to suspend the movie star, until Nigeria police look into the case.

“Dear MOYO, abeg what MORAL Lesson is this video teaching our PIKINS ni Tori OLORUN? To say this is EMBARRASSING na understatement. Wetin una wan finally turn this Nollywood industry? I urge AGN (Actors Guild of Nigeria) to immediately no allow Moyo enter any Movie set until the Nigerian Police look into who shared that video on the internet. I could not even watch the video because it made me vomit so uninteresting and repulsive. How did we get here in Nollywood ?”.

In another post, he wrote,

“You no go fit smell Igbeyawo for Naija with all those your videos on internet, which Nigerian man go still follow you go village for Bride Price after seeing the way everyone dey enjoy your video like Telemundo on internet? For the fact that it’s taking you this long to HUMBLE yourself to apologize for the unacceptable videos out there shows you need Church prayers. So everyone for your village has finally succeeded in seeing WETIN only your Husband for Igbeyawo suppose see. Lobatan”.