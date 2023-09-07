A young man has sparked reactions online after he was spotted waiting by that roadside for his girlfriend who was exchanging contact with a rich man in an expensive car.

In the video which has gone viral on different social media platforms, the young man and a lady whom many social media users have concluded to be his girlfriend was seen walking on the road when a guy in a expensive ride stopped and sought the lady’s attention.

The rich man could be seen having a discussion with the lady through his car window and they had apparently exchanged contacts.

The boyfriend however was seen standing and waiting patiently by the road.

Watch the video below;

‘Understanding’ boyfriend seen patiently waiting for his girl while she exchanges number with a rich dude pic.twitter.com/OhFCTuQ672 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 7, 2023

Reacting, scoobynero wrote: “Una jobless well well Oooo , una know weda na him bestie , na understanding bestie Dey enjoy pass Ooo”

jeffworldwide_ wrote: “What if the person is asking for direction ehn…. una go just dey jump to conclusion”

djspicey said: “How take know say na hin girl”

teeh_lyfstyle wrote: “Understanding boyfriend go explain tire no evidence.”