A Ugandan social media influencer has appealed to Nigerian musicians to give other African artistes some breathing space to also succeed and be celebrated globally.

The young man shared a video of himself begging Nigerians because ”you have occupied the whole music industry and you have us on chokehold”.

He lamented about Nigerians dominating so much that foreigners outside Africa will think the entire music industry comprises of only Nigeria.

The content creator mentioned some top-rated singers who are making it difficult for Ugandans and other African performers to have a chance to be heard.

He named Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa, Fireboy DML, Joeboy as some of the top musicians that are dominating. He also called new buzzing artistes like Asake, Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi.

The Ugandan man begged the abovementioned entertainers to take it slow as they have the other African artistes on a chokehold.

Watch the video below: