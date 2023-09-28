Renowned Nollywood thespian, Toyin Abraham received conflicting reviews online in response to a lovely gown she wore to an occasion recently.

The actress attended the She Must Be Obeyed premiere of Funke Akindele’s film.

She was dressed in a lovely crimson outfit that made all of her body’s shapes stand out.

Internet users argue that the dress doesn’t fit Toyin Abraham well because it seems too tight on her.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, apu_na_anwu_ said: “Haaaaaa wrote: “I don’t understand,shey na Obioma sew the dress. Aunty Toyin u deserve to breathe”

black_bhabee said: “Let the rich breath don’t suffocate them , the have a responsibility to live so they can produce great movies for us”

queenbisola101 wrote: “Is the emergency vehicle on standby?”

bestlady_99 wrote: “Where is her neck ??”

Official.jolie said: “Make she breath!”