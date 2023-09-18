Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram page to mourn the death of talented young singer Mohbad.

The box office Queen reveals that he can’t forget what he did for her during his last movie ‘The Ghost and Tout’, and how he shows his level of humility that is lacking in some of his peers.

The mother of one who shares emotional text on her page to the admiration of many fans as they mourn the singer and demand justice for him.

She wrote:

“I was in denial, I couldn’t come to terms or use ‘was’ for you Imole. I really want to wake up from the dream. I can’t forget the memories on set of my movie Ghost and the tout and how you showed a level of humility that is lacking in some of your peers.

Just as your name Imole, Your light shone so brightly I can’t really believe it’s gone. You touched not only my heart but everyone that came in contact with you.

Your death has opened a-lot of shocking, complex, and unbelievable underlying stories that sounds so hard to let go.

The necessary government parastatals need to do their job. Though we can’t have you back but total justice for you may start the healing process.”

#Justice4Mohbad #wewantitnow

See her post below;