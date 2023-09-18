Popular Nigerian rapper and singer Olamide Adedeji, better known professionally known as Olamide, has revealed why he could not sign Afropop singer, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay to his record label.

The YBNL record label founder recounted listening to Omah Lay’s one of his hit songs and loving it to a point that he reached out to the singer himself.

Speaking in an interview with UK-based broadcaster Adesope ‘Shopsydoo’ Olajide, Olamide revealed that he wanted to sign the ‘Philo’ hitmaker in the earlier in his career, but the singer informed him that he already had a contract with another label.

He said; “Somebody sent me Omah Lay’s song, ‘Bad Influence,’ I had to like search for him on Instagram. I messaged him that I want to sign him but he told me that he got a [recording] deal already.”

Speaking further, the ‘Gaza’ crooner also revealed that he was depressed for about four years after running out of hit songs. Olamide, however, said he got his “swag back” after releasing hits like ‘Wo’ and ‘Motigbana.’

“Till date, songs like WO, MOTIGBANA, are like magic to me. I thought I could never get myself again. I was going haywire,” he said.