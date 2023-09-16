Popular nightlife enthusiast, singer and actor, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee subtly shades the Marlian Records boss, Naira Marley following his tribute to his late ex-signee, Mohbad.

This comes after Naira Marley broke his silence on the controversies surrounding his name and his record label regarding the death of the young promising singer, Mohbad.

While reacting to his former signee’s unfortunate death, Naira asked and sought justice over the singer’s untimely demise.

Reacting to the statement, Yhemolee emphasized how it lacked accountability and basic feelings for a human’s life.

Terming Naira’s statement as gaslighting (to manipulate someone using psychological methods into questioning their own sanity) Yhemolee stated how shocking it was to witness one.

“Na today I experience gaslighting with my kokoro eyes. Rest on champ,” he stated.

In another Instagram story post, he added, “We struggle to survive only to end up leaving the world without notification.”