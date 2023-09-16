Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress who despises the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to believe in and support them if they can get justice for the late singer, Mohbad.

The actress demanded an autopsy and an investigation into his death, claiming that his spirit was pleading for justice.

Iyabo revealed that everything she read about him made her cry and that he cried out but no one listened to him.

She demanded justice, saying that Mohbad’s death should be remembered.

“Honestly, I will believe and support APC if Mohbad can get justice. That boy’s soul is crying for justice.

Autopsy needed. Investigation is seriously needed. Every day I read something about him shared a tear. No, he cried out & no one listened to him.

How? Nooooo

It’s not my business should be canceled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business.

His soul needs to rest”.