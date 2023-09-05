A woman played a pregnancy prank on her boyfriend to see how he would react, and she got an unexpected response.

The young woman announced on her boyfriend’s DM that they are having a child together in an effort to playfully pull his leg.

He initially thought she was playing a joke on him, but as she persisted, he started to suspect she could actually be serious.

He instantly changed the subject and started blaming her. She knows they cannot get married since she is not his type, and he has merely been with her to make her feel less lonely, he continued.

In reaction, @CONFIDENCE 🦋🤭 commented: “And you’re so beautiful 🥺… how could he💔”

@Tee Blaq reacted: “SMH . It’s really funny how y’all ladies commenting are putting the blame on the guy . Man give her the green light but she was too in love to see it.”

@Worthy 🦋🥰 wrote: “All the guys I dated I used pregnancy prank to collect abortion money nothing concern me if u love me or not na money I want😂😂😂😂”

