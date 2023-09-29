Mercy Eke, a finalist of BBNaija All Stars,has romantically motivated her colleague, Pere Egbi.

She did this on Thursday evening, after noticing the doubts and tension ahead of the show’s finale.

In a viral video, Mercy Eke reminded Pere Egbi that he is the prize and should never allow himself to be a second option.

She also encouraged him to see himself like that and to have confidence in himself.

“You’re the prize and i want you to see yourself like that. Don’t ever allow yourself to be a 2nd option. Have you seen yourself today?” she told him.

Upon hearing this, Pere ended up smiling sheepishly while looking at the mirror and highlighting his strengths.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“35-year-old women now experience menopause” – Lege Miami raises alarm, schools Nigerian ladies on early marriage