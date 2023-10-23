Controversial Nigerian dancehall artiste, Cynthia Morgan also known as Madrina has called out her father, demanding a DNA from him.

In a post on her Instagram story, she disclosed that her father’s favourite phrase is “You have to take care of me, so I can pray for you”. Unfortunately, she doesn’t owe him anything and considers him a fraud.

She claimed that a father who doesn’t know his daughter’s pain is not a father.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner stated that her father has been going around telling people lies about her and has been planning on going on media rounds to talk down on her.

She wrote:

“My supposed father’s favorite phrase is “you have to take care of your fatter o”, you have to take care of your father o”. So He can always pray for you. Bro, I don’t have and btw I don’t even owe you a WAEC certificate. And if my money is equal to your prayers then you’re a fraudulent father. I always knew the part of him being a fraud though. Reason I am finally asking for a DNA.

A father who doesn’t know his daughter’s pain is not a father. And btw I am the 5th of his 9 kids. And like I said I don’t owe him a WAEC certificate. That’s just to cut the story short. He has been going about telling all sorts of lies about me to his family members lately and they even said he has been trying to get on blogs so let me put it out here for him. I want a DNA”.