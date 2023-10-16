Whitemoney, a well-known BBNaija All Stars housemate, mocks doubters while showing off his supporters who surprised him with costly gifts.

As you may remember, there was once a claim that the reality star’s supporters had made up the news that they had given him a N37 million cash gift for his birthday.

Whitemoney recently posted a video of himself with some of his admirers who had come with expensive gifts to his Instagram account.

Whitemoney commented on the ‘audio life’ he is living and emphasized how delicious it was while posing in a picture on his IG story with the money cakes.

The artist was also spotted joking around with his fansabout doubters, calling them false and unreal as some had suggested.

Watch video below: