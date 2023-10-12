As netizens continues not to give credence to the newfound love of the BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate, Whitemoney, his mystery lady sends a powerful message to critics.

It would be recalled that following the conclusion of the Season 8 All stars edition of the show, Whitemoney took a public display of affection with a mystery lady.

Many had speculated that the relationship was fake and was a malicious move towards Mercy Eke for moving to Pere Egbi, the lovebirds refused to be intimidated by naysayers.

In a recent development, Whitemoney’s lady took to her Instagram story to share a video, mocking naysayers.

She could be heard singing to singer, Timaya‘s ‘Sweet Us’ track while mocking trolls for simply hating on the love she shares with the ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner.

“As e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem,” she mimed along to the music in the background.

Watch the video below: