The Recording Academy, organizers of the prestigious Grammy Awards are considering nominating Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr, in the 2023 edition.

Ayra revealed via her Twitter (X) handle on Wednesday, October 11, revealed that her hit song ‘Rush’ off her debut album, ’19 & Dangerous’ which was released in 2021 is under consideration for nomination for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The excited songstress acknowledged those who worked with her on the project and thanked them for their contributions

Ayra wrote; “I am excited and honored that my song “Rush” off my debut album 19&Dangerious deluxe is being considered for this year’s #GRAMMY Awards!

“Super grateful to the creatives we worked on this together @andrevibez, @unusual_mbryo, @johnnydrille and @prodhoops.

“Big thanks to the entire @mavinrecords team, @weareplatoon, @donjazzy, @tegamavin, and @rimouuune who all made very significant contributions. To my family, friends and Mobstarrs you all rock!”

See her post:

https://x.com/ayrastarr/status/1712201133400183291?s=20