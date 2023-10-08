Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of acclaimed Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has found herself in the midst of controversy after her daring and sultry outfit at a recent event in the United States.

In a video making the rounds online, the businesswoman was seen wearing a revealing gown that left little to the imagination, drawing attention to her ample cleavage and curvaceous figure. The gown featured high cuts by the waist, showcasing her hips and a significant amount of skin.

Unsurprisingly, Some Nigerians expressed their disapproval of Maureen’s outfit, particularly in the context of her separation from her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu. They felt that her choice of attire was overly indecent and interpreted it as a sign of her trying too hard to get attention or move on from her past relationship.

See reactions below;

kassyliman had this to say,

“Sometimes as we are getting older some dresses are not for us. We can admire them but omo we shouldn’t wear them.”

tigresscrush had this to say,

“Normally another person’s outfit shouldn’t bother you that much! Since it’s not your body and your life.”

kimm54322 had this to say,

Low self-esteem is the reason for this. Some people would never feel they’re good enough till they surpass their previous madness.”

themeatvilla had this to say,

There is nothing wrong with what she is wearing, until she is standing next to your husband…

Then your husband introduces her to you as his secretary…”

Watch the video below;