Popular Nigerian and reality star DeeOne is trending online. Deeone “apologized” in a recent video to Whitemoney, another former Big Brother Naija housemate.

Many people, however, were confused about whether the gesture was serious or just a funny play to gain attention due to the overall mood of the video.

The comedian joined the house to entertain the housemates a few weeks ago, which is when DeeOne and Whitemoney first started fighting.

Unfortunately, Whitemoney wasn’t impressed by Dee-One’s sense of humour and he openly admitted that he didn’t think he was as funny as he claimed to be.

DeeOne then responded by firing shots at the ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner outside the house.

Dee-One has made the decision to put the past behind him. He made a video that he said was an apology to Whitemoney. But the material of the video made many doubt his honesty.

Reacting…

babatundesadi wrote;

Yall do this, and see how your prayers will be answered. You don’t go to God with a dirty heart. I am not religious but this is my little secret that I use in communicating with God”

ksolo hitz wrote;

This one a fake apology go white money dm go apologize to am. You no sabi act cry scene my bro ks)”

mizkimoraprecious wrote;

Deeonee please come out and tell us the truth.

Do u so want to become a barbie??

Cos the way you love clout now ehhhh”

mim_z_ wrote;

Please tell me this apology is a skit! I don’t want to believe vou’re as silly as vou look and sound rn”

jammarvis wrote;

It’s one thing to be a comic comedian,it’s another thing to be very very dry with your comic as much as you trying to revive whatever career of yours, Wehdon bro deeone on your very dry comic season”