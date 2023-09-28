Mercy Eke, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, chooses Whitemoney over Kiddwaya and Pere as she reveals why he alone deserves her love.

Mercy Eke recently spoke with Pere and Cross about her potential love interest.

Since Mercy Eke’s boyfriend is no longer in the picture, Cross believes that only Pere and Whitemoney can compete for her love.

Mercy Eke, in response, said that Pere doesn’t stand a chance. She explained that Whitemoney has always stuck with her even when she was flirting around with Pere and Kiddwaya.

According to her, if it had been Pere or other guys they would have left her, but Whitemoney didn’t, and for that he deserves her love.

Their conversation ran thus…

Cross said: “If your boyfriend has left you that means it is between WhiteMoney and Pere”

Mercy noted: “It is between only WhiteMoney, Pere no dey Pere: WhiteMoney does not stand a chance”

Mercy continued: “abeg this our 2 days, WhiteMoney’s own was seamless, I could feel it, I felt it, that is the thing. I was doing some bad things…even the first time I kissed Kidd he let it go, and they said I kissed Pere, I looked at WhiteMoney and I was like me self what is doing me, he still help me down. He did not judge me and he still believes in us and that is it for me. If it is other guys they would have gone. I think he deserves my love and I am ready to show him a part of me I did not show him because we were in this house.”

Cross inquired: “what you said now is it actually from your heart?”

Cross added: “That means there is actually trOuble if it is truly from your heart”

Mercy replied: “Yeah”

Watch video below;