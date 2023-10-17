After giving birth to their twins in the United States, popular singer and father of twins Davido Adeleke brought his wife Chioma back to Nigeria with several designer bags valued over $100,000 (one hundred thousand dollars).

Recall that the celebrity couple just welcomed a set of twins to Atlanta, Georgia.

In October 2022, the couple lost their son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed away one year ago.

Davido, ever the romantic and appreciative partner, had reportedly got his wife a property worth over 900,000 dollars in Atlanta, USA.

New reports have revealed that the singer bought his wife several expensive designer bags which are worth over 100,000 dollars.

Photos of the elegant bags have also circulated round various social media platforms.

Check out some photos below;

See reactions below;

@OyinTGSPE opined: “When money enter love is sweeter”

@KINGETIOSA remarked: “As she deserves????

He knows how to treat a lady nicely

Not as she deserves

She deserves nothing 😤”

@cjay_szn said: “If you wan know man wey get money, look him wife.”