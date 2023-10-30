Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has counsel ladies against getting married to men who are comfortable with being jobless.

The Merry Men actor stated in a video posted on his Instagram page that the primary purpose of a woman is to help and support her husband, rather than being a provider.

Williams revealed that during their relationship, he noticed that his wife often went shopping whenever she paid him a visit.

He said that he had to stop her and told her to always ask for money for anything.

He said: “There is something in a man, some call it ego. There is something that God has put in a man to provide. A man is built to not just protect but provide.

“Ladies, if you are dating someone that is comfortable with being jobless because you have a good job, Run. It is a red flag because when God created Adam, the first thing God gave him was a job and when the job was too much, God said it is not good for this man to be alone. Let us give him a helper.

“One of the primary purpose of a wife is to help, to support what the man is doing, not to be breadwinner or a provider.”

