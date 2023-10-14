Nigerian celebrities have stepped out in grand style for the burial ceremony of Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid’s late mother.

It would be recalled that Wizkid had lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday, August 18th at the age of 66.

Following her demise, her family honoured her with a grand burial ceremony for a life well spent.

Her funeral arrangement began with a wake keep night which was held on Wednesday night. Wizkid was seen looking sorrowful and close to tears at her candle night procession.

Since her death, the ‘Essence’ hitmaker has chosen to step back from the limelight and social media.

Speaking on her death, Wizkid admitted that the pain is profound and it hurts deeply. Describing it as the deepest pain ever, he stated that he is lost but he prays God will comfort everyone.

On Friday night, his mother was finally laid to rest and celebrities came out in large numbers to honor the deceased.

The likes of Oba Elegushi, billionaire Tony Elumelu, Eniola Badmus, Osas Ighodaro, Kwam1, Wande Coal, Paul Okoye, Banky W, Pretty Mike, Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Layole Oyatagun, Morey Faith, Frank Edoho and more were present. Female celebrities were seen wearing the cream asoebi, while the males wore white agbada.

See photos and videos below;

https://x.com/bigHotbaby1/status/1712907919774073242?s=20

https://x.com/Rozzey_xx/status/1712905457050751481?s=20