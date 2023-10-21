A final-year student at an unidentified Nigerian institution took a risk by proposing to his girlfriend in an unusual way: he wrote ‘marry me’ on her sign-out shirt.

In a recently uploaded video, the young man can be seen writing those words on the shirt of a fellow student, who is thought to be his girlfriend.

As soon as he finished writing, the girl bowed her head to read what was inscribed on her shirt, and her shock quickly turned to joy as she realized his intention.

Filled with happiness, the girl jumped up and immediately knelt down to accept the ring that he offered, which she then placed on her finger.

The heartwarming video attracted the attention of many individuals who visited the comment section to offer their congratulations.

See some reactions below:

Zarah: “‎Nah only you got proposed , gift also signing out. I envy you. I pray your joy will last forever. congratulations.”

Estrella: “‎see as i open teeth dey smile like mumu. congratulations.”

Niratjackson: “‎See as I just the smile only me, me I even do my own sign out I no even see who to sign on my white shirt congratulations darling.”

beautyblink: “‎I wish to have this experience. congratulations.”

Baybeeblaq: “‎Wen I graduate I nor even get man talkless of engagement. Congratulations.”

Loveth: “‎Congratulations dear may I experience that kind of double blessing during my own sign out.”

wonderful: “‎See me dey smile like mumu. congratulation dear am so happy for u dear.”

F.G.S.ExecustiveUnisexSaloon01: ”Awww see love. I’m so speechless right now, I’m so glad i really appreciate you all for the love and care. God bless u all and your own too go come.”

