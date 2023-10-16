Moet Abebe, a well-known radio host, discusses her relationships and admits to having many “situations” with various men for various reasons.

Moet Abebe recently shared her opinions on dating and relationships in a Bahd & Boujee podcast conversation with reality star Tolani Baj.

Moet Abebe, who has recently come to prominence for her insights into relationships, revealed that as a single woman living in Lagos, she maintains separate relationships with a number of men for a variety of reasons.

She admitted in the interview that she has been in a number of “situationships” and that she is attracted physically to each of them.

However, Moet Abebe also said that she had a personal favorite among them. All of these relationships add various aspects to her life, such as financial security.

She insisted, nevertheless, that she was still unmarried and single and that none of her situational relationships were committed.

Watch the video below: