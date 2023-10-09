Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has revealed that she can’t a poor man because of love.

According to her, she is worked extra hard to be a great woman and she cannot settle down with someone who is not doing the same.

Nancy Isime also revealed that men shouldn’t settle with women who are not doing the same just because of love.

In her words;

“ I work extra hard to be a great woman . Why will I settle with a man that is not doing same ? I also think men should not settle with women who are not doing anything.

“Everyone needs to work hard. Don’t let anyone make you feel like love is what you share only with broke people”

“It’s a month I’ve not rested , been working night and day just to come settle with a man that will stress me ? No!”

