Mabel Makun, the wife of popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun better known as AY has defended her husband against criticism for taking a swipe at singer, Davido.

Hours ago, a viral clip of the comedy merchant shading Davido surfaced online.

During a recent performance, he made Davido the subject of his joke, as he commented on Davido’s multiple baby mamas.

AY described the singer as having a “small p3nis,” which he uses to father children with different women.

The father of two further compared his own situation, claiming to possess a “big p3nis” but having fathered only two children with considerable gaps between their births. He expressed his confusion at how Davido could attract so many baby mamas despite what he considered to be a small p3nis.

This particular joke did not sit well with many netizens and Nigerians, who found it offensive and inappropriate. They slammed AY for making such personal and hurtful remarks about Davido and his family situation. Some believed that his comedic approach crossed the line and was in poor taste.

Defending her husband, Mabel blasted those who disrespect elders, describing it as scary and urging them to do better

“The way young people disrespect elders nowadays is really becoming scary. We can do better”.

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See reactions below;

Peaceful Baddie wrote, “Dear sorry to say this but ur husband is a big f00l like he doesn’t respect himself and his never funny to me.

Aniitoo Good wrote, “All these elders sef no dey gree respect their selves. Person go dey misbehave because e be elder

Natasha Galz wrote, “Respect is reciprocal. If you respect your old age, I do the same.

Hott Galz wrote, “But it’s okay for elders to disrespect the younger ones and talk nonsense about them? Tell your husband to control his dry jokes. Elder wey no get sense go collect better insults

Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “Your husband disrespected our GOAT with his yeye joke. Mabel warn your husband o make him no try us next

An Na Bella wrote, “Respect is reciprocal through”.