Ilebaye, the winner of BBNaija All Stars, has denied claims that she won the show by playing a victim, claiming that her strategy was prayer.

The reality star revealed this in an interview with Punch Saturday Beats.

Ilebaye, who won the grand prize of 120 million naira, also revealed that she never expected to stay in the house for three weeks.

She said;

“I did not use any strategy (to win the game). The only strategy I used was to pray to God. I never imagined that I would win the competition.

“During my first participation on the show (in 2022), I spent only three weeks. When I realised that they were bringing stars (for this season), I thought I would last for a maximum of three weeks. I did not know I would be the winner.”

While speaking on what she regrets, she said that she wished she had danced very well at the weekly Saturday party.

“The only regret is that I wish I danced very well at the parties. But, there was so much fun and adventure in the house. So, I really don’t have any regret,” she said.

The 22-year-old speaking on what she had learned from being on the show for a second time said that she’s learned to stop underestimating herself.

Ilebaye stated:

“I have learnt never to underestimate myself. One should always believe in oneself, no matter the outcome. Even if one had failed before, one should never give up. One’s time will always come.”

She also gave some clarification on what ‘Gen Z baddie’ means as she stated it means ‘having so much life’. Ilebaye added, “It is basically telling everybody I am young. It is a call for young people to be seen and loved.”

Ilebaye also added that the winning still feels like an imagination to her and she’s still trying to come to terms with it.

“I have just been overwhelmed and staying in my room, trying to think and feel the emotions of being the winner. I have not really gone into details of what is going on in the world now. But, I am sure is all love and light; no hate,” she said.