Zion, the musician Wizkid’s son, made headlines after a video of him turning down Nigerian food went viral online.

The small child stated his reluctance to eating the native Amala dinner in a video with one of his aunts.

When Yetty, the woman in the video, revealed that Zion would be eating Amala while he was with her, she got him to object to the idea of staying with her in Nigeria.

Zion expressed his surprise and claimed he doesn’t consume Nigerian cuisine. When Yetty asked Wizkid’s youngster about his preferences, the boy replied that he wanted chips and nuggets.

It would be recalled that the singer and his wife Jada had flown into NIgeria in order to hold a burial ceremony for his mother and to lay her to rest.

Watch the video below;