Nigerian street pop artiste, Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, recently revealed in a video how Olamide failed to reply to his messages and how Wizkid and Davido refused to do a song with him as they promised.

He made this statement amid an ongoing beef with his signed artist, Young Duu.

While speaking, he revealed that he has tried to help himself, and despite that, he uses what he has to help others, but they do not appreciate such.

His words: “Here I am still looking for someone to sign me, to help me, I’m using what I have to assist you all, but you don’t appreciate it.”

Speaking to his fans, he said: “Since Olamide helped me, have you seen me going to beg Olamide? If I want to message Olamide, I do so without stressing him because he’s my helper, and I don’t want him to dislike me. If you pester your helper, they’ll dislike you.”

“Not every day I beg Olamide (Baddo). I don’t beg for food money. He didn’t buy me a car; I bought it myself.”

Speaking about Nigerian celebrities, he added, “How many celebrities have posted me on their pages? Am I not the one promoting myself? I messaged Olamide to help me with a remix, but he didn’t help me again.”

“Davido promised to do a song with me, but I didn’t see him. Wizkid promised me, and I didn’t see anything.”

His statement as attracted attention from many individuals who took to the comment section to react.

See some reactions below:

realyusfaith: “Some ppl no listen to the video well, the guy admit say olamide help am but he help himself from there.”

none.existence245: “This guy makes sense most of the time but he has problems with the way he presents it.”

sq_owolewa: “Werey na that once way Olamide help you, na hin take you reach where you be today. If not who be you.”

officialayis: “By next week davido go drop verse I assure u. But wiz no go try am cos he know himself. He is not easily deceived.”